Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends After Opening Off-Broadway

The new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis is currently running at Atlantic Theatre Company.

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Stephen Adly Guirgis has extended through January 5, 2020, following positive reviews after opening December 9 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre.

Directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, the play takes look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City. The co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater had already extended once through December 29.

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway 13 PHOTOS

The company of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

