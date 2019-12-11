Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends After Opening Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends After Opening Off-Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2019
 
The new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis is currently running at Atlantic Theatre Company.
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Stephen Adly Guirgis has extended through January 5, 2020, following positive reviews after opening December 9 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre.

Directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, the play takes look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City. The co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater had already extended once through December 29.

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

13 PHOTOS
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Sean Carvajal and Dave Anzuelo in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Kara Young, and Benja Kay Thomas in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Monique Carboni
Share

The company of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo, Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!