Hamilton Cast Member Carvens Lissaint to Play the Green Room 42

Hamilton Cast Member Carvens Lissaint to Play the Green Room 42
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 11, 2019
 
Lissaint, who wrapped a run as George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton earlier this year, will perform his solo concert Calvary.
Recent Hamilton cast member Carvens Lissaint is set to make his debut at The Green Room 42 October 5 at 9:30 PM with his new show Calvary, an evening of poetry and song exploring themes of faith, race, love, and mental health.

Lissaint will perform material from his debut EP, Target Practice, in addition to gospel and R&B music. Marc Evan Diaz is the show's music director.

Lissaint made his Broadway debut in 2017 as standby for George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Marquis de Lafayette, and Aaron Burr in Hamilton. He returned to the production last fall as Washington.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

