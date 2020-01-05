Hamilton Closes in Chicago January 5

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical has played the Windy City since September 2016.

The Chicago sit-down production of Hamilton ends its run of over three years January 5.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning musical began in the Windy City in September 2016, becoming the first engagement of the cultural phenomenon outside of New York. Multiple national tours and an Olivier-winning London production have followed. Chicago also served as the pilot city for Hamilton: The Exhibition, an instillation that offered a deeper historical context to the Founding Father.

“More people have seen Hamilton in Chicago than any other city, including New York,” said producer Jeffrey Seller in an earlier statement. “Chicago has been a cornerstone of our mission to make Hamilton as accessible to as many people as possible. We’ve loved our time here, and you can bet that ‘we’ll be back’.”

The current Chicago company includes Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton (having opened the Chicago production in 2016), Akron Watson as Aaron Burr, Alysha Deslorieux as Eliza Hamilton, Nikki Renee Daniels as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Andrew Call as King George, Paris Nix as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jamaal Fields-Green as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Ebrin R. Stanley as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

