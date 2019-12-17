Hamilton Duo Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons Will Co-Choreograph Peter Pan-Inspired Fly

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Hamilton Duo Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons Will Co-Choreograph Peter Pan-Inspired Fly
By Dan Meyer
Dec 17, 2019
Buy Tickets to Fly
 
The musical, starring Summer's Storm Lever, will begin at La Jolla Playhouse February 18, 2020.
Tony_Awards_Cocktail_Party_2017_HR
Andy Blankenbuehler Marc J. Franklin

Three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Bandstand) and his Hamilton associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons will co-choreograph the upcoming musical Fly at La Jolla Playhouse.

Inspired by Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie, the production begins performances February 18, 2020, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. The Jeffrey Seller-directed musical features a book by Rajiv Joseph with music by Bill Sherman and lyrics by Kirsten Child and Joseph.

The musical will star Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Wendy and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as Peter Pan; complete casting and creative team will be announced in January.

Blankenbuehler has had a busy year, also choreographing the Cats movie, in theatres December 20. He has worked with Klemons on Hamilton and In the Heights, both of which earned Blankenbuehler Tony Awards. In 2018, Klemons directed and choreographed the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights.

First Look at Anthony Ramos, Vanessa Hudgens, Ana Villafañe, and More in In the Heights at the Kennedy Center

First Look at Anthony Ramos, Vanessa Hudgens, Ana Villafañe, and More in In the Heights at the Kennedy Center

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical is part of the Broadway Center Stage series.

13 PHOTOS
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Ana Villafane_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_96000_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Cast Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Anthony Ramos_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Anthony Ramos Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Arianna Rosario, Ana Villafane, Eden Espinosa, and Vanessa Hudgens_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Arianna Rosario, Ana Villafañe, Eden Espinosa, and Vanessa Hudgens Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Eliseo Roman_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Eliseo Roman Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_In The Heights Cast_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Cast Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_J Quinton Johnson_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
J Quinton Johnson Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_J Quinton Johnson, Anthony Ramos, and Mateo Ferro_HR.jpg
J Quinton Johnson, Anthony Ramos, and Mateo Ferro Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Saundra Santiago and Anthony Ramos_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Saundra Santiago and Anthony Ramos Teresa Wood
In_The_Heights_Kennedy_Center_Production_Photo_2018_Rick Negron, Blanca Camacho, and Ana Villafane_Photo by Teresa Wood_HR.jpg
Rick Negron, Blanca Camacho, and Ana Villafañe Teresa Wood
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!