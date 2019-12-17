Hamilton Duo Andy Blankenbuehler and Stephanie Klemons Will Co-Choreograph Peter Pan-Inspired Fly

The musical, starring Summer's Storm Lever, will begin at La Jolla Playhouse February 18, 2020.

Three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Bandstand) and his Hamilton associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons will co-choreograph the upcoming musical Fly at La Jolla Playhouse.

Inspired by Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie, the production begins performances February 18, 2020, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. The Jeffrey Seller-directed musical features a book by Rajiv Joseph with music by Bill Sherman and lyrics by Kirsten Child and Joseph.

The musical will star Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Wendy and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as Peter Pan; complete casting and creative team will be announced in January.

Blankenbuehler has had a busy year, also choreographing the Cats movie, in theatres December 20. He has worked with Klemons on Hamilton and In the Heights, both of which earned Blankenbuehler Tony Awards. In 2018, Klemons directed and choreographed the Kennedy Center production of In the Heights.

