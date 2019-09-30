Hamilton Will Offer Special Actors Fund Performance in October

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Hamilton Will Offer Special Actors Fund Performance in October
By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2019
Buy Tickets to Hamilton
 
The Pulitzer Prize–winning musical continues at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
Hamilton_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_18-1HamiltonBway0178r2 Mandy Gonzalez, Lexi Lawson and Joanna A. Jones _HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez, Lexi Lawson, and Joanna A. Jones Joan Marcus

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton will offer a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund October 6 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

For these special performances, which are open to the public, Broadway companies donate their time to benefit the Actors Fund, a national human services organization that helps all professionals in performing arts and entertainment. The Fund is a safety net, providing programs and services for those who are in need, crisis, or transition.

Click here for ticket information.

See What Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

The current cast of Hamilton is led by Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!