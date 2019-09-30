Hamilton Will Offer Special Actors Fund Performance in October

The Pulitzer Prize–winning musical continues at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton will offer a special performance to benefit the Actors Fund October 6 at 7 PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

For these special performances, which are open to the public, Broadway companies donate their time to benefit the Actors Fund, a national human services organization that helps all professionals in performing arts and entertainment. The Fund is a safety net, providing programs and services for those who are in need, crisis, or transition.

The current cast of Hamilton is led by Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.