Hamilton’s Giles Terera, Hannah Waddingham, and More Tapped for New Cabaret Series at London’s Donmar Warehouse

The new Donmar Lates is curated by Sunday in the Park With George co-stars Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell.

Daniel Evans and Jenna Russell, seen onstage together in the 2007 London production of Sunday in the Park With George and its subsequent Broadway transfer, will curate a series of intimate evenings of music and song at the Donmar Warehouse next month.

Evans and Russell will be accompanied by a three-piece band and will be joined by special guests Hannah Waddingham (Spamalot, A Little Night Music) and Giles Terera (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon).

The series will run March 25, 26, 27, and 28 at 9:15 PM. Waddingham will be the special guest performer for the first two shows, with Terera joining Evans and Russell on the remaining evenings.

Each cabaret evening will feature the best of musical theatre, with a program of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Jason Robert Brown, Noël Coward, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The band will be led by musical director Theo Jamieson (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Funny Girl).

Book online at DonmarWarehouse.com.