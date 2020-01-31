Hamilton’s Javier Muñoz to Star in U.S. Premiere of A Sign of the Times Off-Broadway

Stephen Lloyd Helper’s monologue play will debut at Theater 511.

Hamilton and In the Heights star Javier Muñoz will return to the stage in February in the North American premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s A Sign of the Times. Muñoz returns Off-Broadway having recently performed in Jeff Augustin's The New Englanders at Manhattan Theatre Club.

A Sign of the Times, which will be directed by Helper, will play Theater 511 February 17–April 4, with a February 27 opening.

In A Sign of the Times, a man becomes a traffic controller during a personal and professional crossroads in his own life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein, and other visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Though he tries to distract himself from the pains in his present from his recent past, it’s through the saving grace of time that he reclaims his future.

Greg Brostrom is the understudy for the role of Man.

The solo play will feature sound design and original composition by David Van Tieghem (Burn This, Doubt), costume design by Soule Golden (Tenderly: Rosie Clooney Musical), and lighting design by Caitlin Rapoport (Twelfth Night). The production stage manager is Lindsay Eberly, with casting by Stephanie Klapper and general management by LDK Productions.

A Sign of the Times is produced by Times Sq Productions LLC.

Visit ASignoftheTimesplay.com.