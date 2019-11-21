Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, More Star in The Underlying Chris, Opening November 21

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, More Star in The Underlying Chris, Opening November 21
By Andrew Gans
Nov 21, 2019
 
Kenny Leon directs the Second Stage world premiere of Will Eno’s play.
Michael Countryman and Nidra Sous La Terre in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Michael Countryman and Nidra Sous La Terre in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater's world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris officially opens November 21 following previews that began October 29 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun), the production continues Off-Broadway through December 15.

The cast features Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth Mackay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

The Underlying Chris is described as a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes life’s tiniest moments most profoundly change our lives.

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Production Photos: The Underlying Chris at Second Stage Theater

Production Photos: The Underlying Chris at Second Stage Theater

6 PHOTOS
Nidra Sous La Terre, Denise Burse, and Hannah Cabell in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Nidra Sous La Terre, Denise Burse, and Hannah Cabell in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Hannah Cabell and Luis Vega in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Hannah Cabell and Luis Vega in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Lenne Klingaman and Michael Countryman in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Lenne Klingaman and Michael Countryman in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Michael Countryman and Nidra Sous La Terre in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Michael Countryman and Nidra Sous La Terre in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Hannah Cabell and Howard Overshown in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Hannah Cabell and Howard Overshown in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Charles Turner, Lizbeth MacKay, and Nicholas Hutchinson in <i>The Underlying Chris</i>
Charles Turner, Lizbeth MacKay, and Nicholas Hutchinson in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!