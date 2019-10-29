Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, More Star in World Premiere of The Underlying Chris Beginning October 29

Kenny Leon directs the Second Stage production of Will Eno’s play.

Second Stage Theater's world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris begins previews October 29 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (American Son, A Raisin in the Sun), the production will officially open Off-Broadway November 21.

The cast features Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth Mackay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

The Underlying Chris is described as a life-affirming and high-spirited look at how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes life’s tiniest moments most profoundly change our lives.

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.



