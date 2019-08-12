Hannah Gadsby's Douglas Extends Again Off-Broadway

The solo show from the Nanette star continues its run at the Daryl Roth Theater.

Douglas, the latest solo show from Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, has extended its limited Off-Broadway engagement for a third and final time.

The New York bow adds an additional week to its run, with performances now running through September 14 instead of the previously set September 7 at the Daryl Roth Theater. Performances began July 23.

Named after Gadsby dog, Douglas weaves comedy and drama to examine art history, trauma, the patriarchy, and more. The show, written and performed by the Nanette star, had its world premiere in Australia, followed by a U.S. tour that launched in San Francisco in April.

The American premiere is presented by WestBeth Entertainment.

