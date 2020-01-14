Harry Connick Jr. Announces Tour Dates for True Love: An Intimate Performance

The limited tour, featuring the songs of Cole Porter and more, will launch in February in Las Vegas.

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., who returned to the Great White Way December 7–29 in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, will launch True Love: An Intimate Performance tour February 26 at the Encore Theater at Wynn in Las Vegas.

The upcoming tour will feature tunes from Connick’s newest recording, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, plus classics from his career.

Following Las Vegas, the singer will play Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Jackson, Chattanooga, Augusta, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Melbourne, and Sarasota, before concluding March 22 in Atlanta.

Connick, Jr., seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting.

Click here for the entire tour route.

