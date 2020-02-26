Harry Connick Jr. Launches True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour February 26

The limited tour, featuring the songs of Cole Porter and more, kicks off in Las Vegas.

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., who returned to the Great White Way in December 2019 in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, launches True Love: An Intimate Performance tour February 26.

The tour features tunes from Connick’s newest recording, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, plus classics from his career.

Following performances at the Encore Theater at Wynn in Las Vegas, the singer will play Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Jackson, Chattanooga, Augusta, Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Melbourne, and Sarasota, before concluding March 22 in Atlanta.

Connick, Jr., seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting.

Click here for the entire tour route.

(Updated February 26, 2020)