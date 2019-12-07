Harry Connick Jr. Returns to Broadway December 7 in A Celebration of Cole Porter

The limited engagement plays the Nederlander Theatre.

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, returns to the Great White Way December 7 in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter. The three-week limited engagement will officially open December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The production, conceived and directed by Connick, Jr., features sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” said Grammy winner Connick in an earlier statement. The artist, who also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting, released his first album for Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, October 25.

The production also recently announced a digital lottery that will open at 9 AM the day of the performance for evening performances, and 8 PM the day prior to matinee performances. Click here for more information.

Producing the engagement are Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander, and Grove Entertainment.

