Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Ends Broadway Run December 29

The limited engagement opened December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., who returned to the Great White Way December 7 in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, plays his final performance at the Nederlander Theatre December 29. Read reviews for the Cole Porter celebration, which officially opened December 12, here.

The production, conceived and directed by Connick, Jr., features sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

The stage and screen star has previously been seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” said Grammy winner Connick in an earlier statement. The artist, who also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting, released his first album for Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, October 25.

The limited engagement was produced by Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander, and Grove Entertainment.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future!