Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Ends Broadway Run December 29

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Ends Broadway Run December 29
By Andrew Gans
Dec 29, 2019
Buy Tickets to Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter
 
The limited engagement opened December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Harry Connick Jr. in <i>A Celebration of Cole Porter</i> on Broadway
Harry Connick Jr. in A Celebration of Cole Porter on Broadway Matthew Murphy

Tony nominee Harry Connick, Jr., who returned to the Great White Way December 7 in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, plays his final performance at the Nederlander Theatre December 29. Read reviews for the Cole Porter celebration, which officially opened December 12, here.

The production, conceived and directed by Connick, Jr., features sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

The stage and screen star has previously been seen on Broadway in the revivals of The Pajama Game and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” said Grammy winner Connick in an earlier statement. The artist, who also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting, released his first album for Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, October 25.

The limited engagement was produced by Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander, and Grove Entertainment.

See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future!

Inside the Opening of Harry Connick, Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter

Inside the Opening of Harry Connick, Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter

24 PHOTOS
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr.
Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr.
Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr., and James L. Nederlander
Jill Goodacre, Harry Connick Jr., and James L. Nederlander Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Georgia Connick, Sarah Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Charlotte Connick, and Harry Connick Jr.
Georgia Connick, Sarah Kate Connick, Jill Goodacre, Charlotte Connick, and Harry Connick Jr. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Luke Hawkins
Luke Hawkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Luke Hawkins and guest
Luke Hawkins and guest Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beowulf Boritt, Mimi Bilinski, and Ken Billington
Beowulf Boritt, Mimi Bilinski, and Ken Billington Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jill Goodacre and Alexandra Wentworth
Jill Goodacre and Alexandra Wentworth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Richard Jay-Alexander and Kristin Chenoweth
Richard Jay-Alexander and Kristin Chenoweth Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!