Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain Star in North American Premiere of The King’s Speech

By Andrew Gans
Sep 12, 2019
 
David Seidler’s drama plays Chicago Shakespeare Theater before heading to other theatres around the country.
Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain
Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain Joseph Marzullo/WENN; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s 2019–2020 season launches September 12 with David Seidler’s The King’s Speech, the true story of the unlikely bond between King George VI and his charismatic subject—Australian migrant Lionel Logue—that inspired the Oscar-winning film.

Directed by Michael Wilson, the North American premiere will continue through October 20 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare before playing engagements at other theatres across the country.

The cast features Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady, Downton Abbey, The Crown) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen) as Lionel Logue with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

READ: The King’s Speech Will Make North American Premiere as Part of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s 2019–2020 Season

The production also has scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Tony nominee David C. Woolard, lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley, projections designed by Hana Kim, sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada, and wig and makeup design by Richard Jarvie. Hannah Wolff is the production’s associate director, Chris Blake is dramaturg, and Kate DeVore serves as dialect coach.

The King's Speech at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre

The King's Speech at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre

The King's Speech, originally written as a play before it was adapted as the Oscar-winning 2010 feature film, opens officially at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre March 27. Read the Playbill.com story.

(Updated September 12, 2019)

RELATED:
