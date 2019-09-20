Harry Hadden-Paton and James Frain Star in North American Premiere of The King’s Speech, Opening September 20

David Seidler’s drama plays Chicago Shakespeare Theater before heading to other theatres around the country.

David Seidler’s The King’s Speech, the true story of the unlikely bond between King George VI and his charismatic subject—Australian migrant Lionel Logue—that inspired the Oscar-winning film, officially opens September 20 following previews that began September 12 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Directed by Michael Wilson, the North American premiere will continue through October 20 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare before playing engagements at other theatres across the country.

The cast features Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady, the upcoming Flying Over Sunset) as King George VI and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood, The White Queen) as Lionel Logue with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V, and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

The production also has scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Tony nominee David C. Woolard, lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley, projections designed by Hana Kim, sound design by Tony nominee John Gromada, and wig and makeup design by Richard Jarvie. Hannah Wolff is the production’s associate director, Chris Blake is dramaturg, and Kate DeVore serves as dialect coach.



(Updated September 20, 2019)