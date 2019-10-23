Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Begins in San Francisco October 23

The Tony- and Olivier-winning play, a continuation of J.K. Rowling’s popular series, runs at the Curran Theatre.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child casts a spell over San Francisco as it begins performances October 23 at the Curran Theatre ahead of a December 1 official opening.

The two-part play is the eighth official installment in J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter series—the only one to be performed on stage. The work is penned by Jack Thorne, based on a story by Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany. The open-ended engagement begins after a five-month transformation of the Curran Theatre, similar to that of the Lyric Theatre production on Broadway.

Leading the company are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, Benjamin Papac as Albus Potter, Folami Williams as Rose Granger-Weasley, Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy.

Skelley, Abeles, and Reed have all appeared in the Broadway production of the play, which earned six Tony awards in 2018 .

Joining the principal cast are Theo Allyn, William Bednar-Carter, Natalia Bingham, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Elijah Cooper, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Juliette Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Natalie Adele Schroeder, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018. An Australian production began in February this year, and productions are slated to bow in Hamburg (marking the first non-English language mounting) and Toronto in 2020.

