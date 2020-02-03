Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Taps New and Familiar Faces for 3rd Year on Broadway

James Snyder will continue in the title role, with current co-star Jenny Jules and original cast member Paul Thornley rounding out the trio.

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has assembled its company for the Tony- and Olivier-winning play's third year at the Lyric Theatre. Continuing in the title role will be James Snyder, along with current stars Diane Davis as Ginny Potter, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger, and Nadia Brown as Rose Granger-Weasley.

Two current Broadway cast members—James Romney and Aaron Bartz—graduate to principal roles Albus Potter and Draco Malfoy, respectively, beginning March 18; they replace Nicholas Podany and Jonno Roberts. Newcomer Brady Dalton Richards steps in for Bubba Weiler as Scorpius Malfoy that same day.

Returning to the show is Paul Thornley, who completes the core trio as Ron Weasley after originating the role in London and on Broadway.

New to the ensemble, who play a variety of new and familiar characters, are Gabriel Amoroso, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Malcolm Fuller, Stephanie Gomérez, Jax Jackson, Spencer LaRue, Dan Piering, Alex Michael Stoll, and Maya Thomas. They join Brian Thomas Abraham, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Makayla Joy Connolly, Grace DeAmicis, Patrick Du Laney, Steve Haggard, Edward James Hyland, Jack Koenig, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Fiona Reid, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Patrick Stephens, Erica Sweany, and Karen Janes Woditsch.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child premiered in the West End in 2016 before going on to open at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018. An Australian production began in February 2019, with the first U.S. staging outside Broadway kicking off in San Francisco in October. A Hamburg production (marking the first non-English language mounting) begins February 4, with a Toronto engagement slated for October.

The two-part play is the eighth official installment in J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter series—the only one to be performed on stage. The work is penned by Jack Thorne, based on a story by Rowling, Thorne, and director John Tiffany.

