Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Jamie Parker, Chris Colquhoun, More Join West End Transfer of The Doctor

Robert Icke's adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, previously seen at the Almedia, stars Juliet Stevenson.

Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Jamie Parker and Chris Colquhoun (Casualty) are among those joining the West End transfer of Robert Icke's The Doctor. The contemporary re-imagining of Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi, seen last fall at the Almeida Theatre, will transfer to the Duke of York's Theatre in the spring.

Directed by Icke, the production stars Juliet Stevenson (reprising her performance) as a secular Jewish doctor running a prestigious institution that becomes embroiled in a media scandal. Performances will begin in the West End April 18 for a run scheduled through July 18.

Other new additions to the cast are Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill and Millicent Wong. Returning to the show from the Almedia premiere are Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner, and Hannah Ledwidge.

For more information, visit Almeida.co.uk.