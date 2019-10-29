Harry Potter’s Noma Dumezweni Tapped for HBO’s Adaptation of Made for Love

The Broadway and West End star joins Cristin Milioti, Ray Romano, and others in the upcoming series.

Noma Dumezweni, who originated the role of Hermione Granger in the London and Broadway productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming adaptation of Made for Love, Alissa Nutting's 2017 novel.

The two-time Olivier Award winner joins the previously cast Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano, according to Deadline. Patrick Somerville (Netflix’s Maniac) is the showrunner, and will adapt the book for the screen.

An exploration of relationships and technology in the near-future, Made for Love follows Hazel, a woman attempting to untangle herself from a toxic marriage by moving in with her father—and his extremely lifelike sex doll—in his trailer park. Dumezweni will reportedly play a lovestruck marine biologist.

Made for Love will be directed and executive produced by S.J. Clarkson (Game of Thrones prequel, Collateral, Jessica Jones, Defenders). The series will be produced by Paramount Television, with Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos also executive producing.

Dumezweni is a two-time Olivier winner for Harry Potter and A Raisin in the Sun. Other stage credits include the title role in the London premiere of Linda.

