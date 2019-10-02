Havana Music Hall to Hold Industry Readings in NYC

By Olivia Clement
Oct 02, 2019
 
The new musical, which is eyeing Broadway, will be presented over two days featuring a live Cuban band.
Alexander Pimentel, Linedy Genao, and Bruno Faria Alberto Romeu

Havana Music Hall, a new musical about Cuba during the revolution, will hold invite-only industry presentations November 14 and 15 in New York City. The show, seen last year at the Actor’s Playhouse in Coral Gables, Florida, is aiming for Broadway.

Havana Music Hall features music, lyrics, and a story by Richard Kagan, who was inspired to write the musical following a trip to Cuba. The book is by Carmen Pelaez with direction by Elena Aaroz.

“When I visited Cuba, I was moved by these amazing musicians as well as hearing stories of what happened to them during the Cuban Revolution. Their stories stuck with me and inspired me to write this musical,” said Kagan.

The musical opens in 1958 at the Havana Music Hall. Husband-and-wife-team of Rolando and Ramona Calderon are on the verge of a breakthrough when the Revolution tears their world and their dreams apart. Decades later, we find the duo trying to forget the past in the now devastated Havana Music Hall, but others won’t let them.

Havana Music Hall features music supervision and orchestrations by Larry Blank, dance music arrangements and orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez, and music direction by Clay Ostwald. Sound design is by Lucas “Rico” Corrubia, and lyric translation and Cuban musicology is by Jose “Perrico” Hernandez. Vanessa Garcia is lyrics consultant, DR Theatrical Management serves as general manager, and casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Visit Havanamusichall.com for more information.

Production Photos: Havana Music Hall

Production Photos: Havana Music Hall

19 PHOTOS
Cast Alberto Romeu
Angely Carucci, Christopher Hernandez, Alexander Pimentel, Linedy Genao, and Phillip Andrew Santiago Alberto Romeu
Bruno Faria, Linedy Genao, and Alexander Pimentel Alberto Romeu
Bruno Faria, Alexander Pimentel, Linedy Genao, and Elaine Flores Alberto Romeu
Elaine Flores and Bruno Faria Alberto Romeu
Angely Carucci Alberto Romeu
Alexander Pimentel, Linedy Genao, and Bruno Faria Alberto Romeu
Alexander Pimentel, Linedy Genao, and Bruno Faria Alberto Romeu
Macia McGeorge, Michael Focas, Phillip Andrew Santiago, Hector Fortun, and Christopher Hernandez Alberto Romeu
Cast Alberto Romeu
