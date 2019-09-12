HBO Sets Premiere Date for His Dark Materials, Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson

By Adam Hetrick
Sep 12, 2019
 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne adapted the Philip Pullman fantasy trilogy for the screen.
HBO has set a November 4 premiere for His Dark Materials, the anticipated miniseries based on the Philip Pullman fantasy novels, starring Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson.

Co-produced by HBO and the BBC, His Dark Materials will air in the 9 PM ET slot. Watch the trailer here.

The eight-part series, penned by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), covers the first three books in the series: The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass. The fantasy adventure chronicles the coming of age of Lyra and Will Parry as they wander through a series of parallel universes as a sort of re-telling of Paradise Lost.

Miranda stars as Lee Scoresby, with Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, and Dafne Keen (Logan) as Lyra, as well as James McAvoy (Atonement) as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (The Wire) as The Master of Jordan College, James Cosmo as Farder Coram, and Anne-Marie Duff as a Costa, with Will Keen as Father MacPhail and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal.

The first two episodes are directed by The King's Speech Academy Award winner Tom Hooper.

His Dark Materials is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner produce for Bad Wolf. Pullman, Thorne, Hooper, Otto Bathurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood produce for New Line Cinema. Ben Irving and Piers Wenger produce for BBC One.

