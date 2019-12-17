Hear Frozen Star Idina Menzel Sing 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tony winner visited the late night TV show to promote her new holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love.

Frozen and Wicked star Idina Menzel visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert December 17 to promote her new holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love, offering a live performance of the track "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas." Watch Menzel's performance above.

The new album, which released October 18, is Menzel's second holiday album, following 2014's Holiday Wishes. A Season of Love features guest performances by Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter and Josh Gad, and Menzel's husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.

The release coincided with the premiere of Frozen 2, which features Menzel returning to voice snow queen Elsa.

Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.