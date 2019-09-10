Hear Hamilton Tour Cast Member DeMarius Copes Sing ‘Don’t Trust Her’

The Mean Girls alum sings the number from Write Out Loud Winner Mackenzie Szabo.

A music video released today shows Mean Girls’ DeMarius Copes singing “Don’t Trust Her,” a new song by Write Out Loud Winner Mackenzie Szabo. Szabo is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter and student athlete from New Jersey who also competes on her high school’s varsity soccer and basketball teams.

Copes was an ensemble member in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical and served as the understudy to Damien. He’s currently in the ensemble of the U.S. tour of Hamilton in the Philip cast.

Tony nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala, and Matt Rodin selected Szabo’s song as one of five winners in their Write Out Loud contest. The trio created the competition earlier this year to support emerging musical theatre writers.

A host of stars from the 2018–2019 Broadway season will sing at a September 25 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below celebrating all five Write Out Loud contest winners. The Prom’s Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) will join Kasie Gasparini, Hannah Kloepfer, Jen Brissman, Nicholas Oliveri, and Josh Tolle on stage with even more performers to be announced.