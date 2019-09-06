Hear Wicked Alum Jessica Vosk Duet on ‘Glimmer of Light’ With Oscar at The Crown Star Kerri George

The musical-dance club hybrid continues its residency at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill through September 28.

Following the August release of its concept album, the new musical OSCAR at The Crown has teamed up with a Broadway star to drop a new version of its 11 o’clock power ballad. Listen to “Glimmer of Light,” as performed by Jessica Vosk and the show’s Kerri George, below.

OSCAR at The Crown hails from The Neon Coven, comprised of performer Mark Mauriello, director Shira Milikowsky, and composer-choreographer Andrew Barret Cox. Set in a dystopian future, the immersive musical invites audiences into a hidden bunker where a group of castaways pass the time with the limited media available to them, including the complete works of Oscar Wilde (played by Mauriello) and The Real Housewives.

As the group launches into a dance-fueled pageant inspired by Wilde’s life, new arrival Constance (George) challenges her fellow outcasts to stop worshipping the writer without acknowledging those left behind in his fame (including his wife, also named Constance) with the song below.

Vosk last appeared on Broadway in Wicked, starring as Elphaba following a stint in the musical’s national tour. Her additional credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Finding Neverland, and the 2015 revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She next stars in the new musical Becoming Nancy, currently running at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. She released her debut solo album Wild and Free last year.

OSCAR at The Crown continues its residency at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, where it will play its final performance September 28.

