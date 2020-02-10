Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things to Feature 18-Member Ensemble

Christian’s classical oratorio, imbued with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul, will have its world premiere at Ars Nova next month.

An 18-member ensemble of singers and instrumentalists will surround the audience at the world premiere of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things. The Ars Nova production, set to play a limited run at Greenwich House, is directed by Lee Sunday Evans.

In Oratorio for Living Things Obie winner Christian (Animal Wisdom) imbues the classical oratorio with blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Set against the vast scope of cosmic time, the new musical work offers a reflection on the mystery of human experience.

The cast will be made up of Ryan Amador, Christian Brailsford, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Fraser A. Campbell, Laura Dadap, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, Onyie Nwachukwu, Gerianne Pérez, Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, Sam Weber, Alan Wiggins, and Peter Wise.

Oratorio for Living Things, which was commissioned by Ars Nova, will run March 10–April 12 at Ars Nova at Greenwich House.

“Heather Christian is one of the most singular artists we've had the pleasure of supporting at Ars Nova," says Artistic Director Jason Eagan. "Throughout our long relationship, I’ve witnessed her ability to connect with people through her music in the most extraordinary ways. Oratorio for Living Things takes Heather’s artistry to another level, musically expressing a grand view on existence for all of us to absorb together. At a time when America is doing some serious soul searching as a country, I expect this piece will reach deep into people’s souls and remind us of our own humanity. We can’t wait to share this powerful collective experience!”

The world premiere features music direction by Moss (also in the cast), scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Márion Talán De La Rosa, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design by Nick Kourtides. Greg Taubman is the Latin consultant and translator for the show, Joseph Fernandez, Jr. is production stage manager, and Henry Russell Bergstein is the casting director.

Oratorio for Living Things is produced in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.