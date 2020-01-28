Hedwig and the Angry Inch Is Heading to Riverdale

The CW series tackles the rock musical after airing Carrie and Heathers-themed episodes in previous seasons.

Following productions of Carrie and Heathers, Riverdale High will present Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Well, almost.

The current fourth season of the CW's Riverdale will once again air a musical-themed episode, this time focusing on the John Cameron Mitchell-Stephen Trask musical. Instead of a high school production (as Carrie and Heathers were), however, Hedwig will be presented through a variety show after Kevin (Casey Cott) is barred from performing a number from the musical. In retaliation, he and his classmates each jettison their initial acts to pay tribute to the fictional gender-defying rock star.

As a result, Kevin, Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and more take the stage to belt out such tunes as "Wicked Little Town," "Midnight Radio," "The Origin of Love" and "Sugar Daddy."

Hedwig and the Angry Inch began Off-Broadway in 1998, garnering a cult following and a subsequent film adaptation. It didn't play Broadway until 2014, however, earning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical and additional wins for stars Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall. The title role of the eccentric "internationally ignored song stylist" was later played in the run by Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Darren Criss, Taye Diggs, and, reprising his role after playing Hedwig Off-Broadway and on screen, Mitchell himself.

The Hedwig-themed episode of Riverdale will air April 8.

