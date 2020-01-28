Hedwig and the Angry Inch Is Heading to Riverdale

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Hedwig and the Angry Inch Is Heading to Riverdale
By Ryan McPhee
Jan 28, 2020
 
The CW series tackles the rock musical after airing Carrie and Heathers-themed episodes in previous seasons.
Riverdale_Hedwig_HR.jpg
Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse in Riverdale; Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch Dean Buscher/The CW; Joan Marcus

Following productions of Carrie and Heathers, Riverdale High will present Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Well, almost.

The current fourth season of the CW's Riverdale will once again air a musical-themed episode, this time focusing on the John Cameron Mitchell-Stephen Trask musical. Instead of a high school production (as Carrie and Heathers were), however, Hedwig will be presented through a variety show after Kevin (Casey Cott) is barred from performing a number from the musical. In retaliation, he and his classmates each jettison their initial acts to pay tribute to the fictional gender-defying rock star.

As a result, Kevin, Archie (K.J. Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and more take the stage to belt out such tunes as "Wicked Little Town," "Midnight Radio," "The Origin of Love" and "Sugar Daddy."

Hedwig and the Angry Inch began Off-Broadway in 1998, garnering a cult following and a subsequent film adaptation. It didn't play Broadway until 2014, however, earning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical and additional wins for stars Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall. The title role of the eccentric "internationally ignored song stylist" was later played in the run by Andrew Rannells, Michael C. Hall, Darren Criss, Taye Diggs, and, reprising his role after playing Hedwig Off-Broadway and on screen, Mitchell himself.

The Hedwig-themed episode of Riverdale will air April 8.

Neil Patrick Harris, Lena Hall, Darren Criss and Stephen Trask Join Taye Diggs On Stage for Hedwig's Final Curtain Call

Neil Patrick Harris, Lena Hall, Darren Criss and Stephen Trask Join Taye Diggs On Stage for Hedwig's Final Curtain Call

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the 2014 Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, played its final performance at the Belasco Theatre Sept. 13. Taye Diggs was the show's final star. 

36 PHOTOS
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss
Taye Diggs and Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darren Criss
Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs and Darren Criss
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs and Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lena Hall, Neil Patrick Harris, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Taye Diggs and Darren Criss
Lena Hall, Neil Patrick Harris, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Taye Diggs and Darren Criss Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Rebecca Naomi Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!