Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me Closes on Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Aug 24, 2019
 
The Tony-nominated play, which opened at the Hayes Theater in March, wraps up its acclaimed and extended run.
Rosdely Ciprian, Heidi Schreck, Thursday Williams, and Mike Iveson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me plays its final performance on Broadway August 24. The Tony-nominated production, which extended its Broadway run at the Hayes twice, will next be seen at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, followed by a national tour.

What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler, is written by and performed by Schreck. In the play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self—she put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution—to trace the effects of the founding document on generations of women, including many in her own family.

Heidi Schreck
Heidi Schreck Marc J. Franklin

Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams also star in the production.

READ: Broadway’s What the Constitution Means to Me Recoups Ahead of August Final Bow

In addition to Schreck receiving Tony nods for Best Play and Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, What the Constitution Means to Me was nominated for a slew of awards this season, including two Drama League Awards, two Drama Desks, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award. The play was also a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and nominated for the 2019 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

What the Constitution Means to Me was first seen at the Wild Project in 2017 as part of Clubbed Thumb’s Summerworks Festival, followed by an extended Off-Broadway premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2018 and a subsequent encore run at the Greenwich House Theater. Performances began on Broadway March 14 ahead of a March 31 opening.

After Broadway, Schreck will reprise her performance in Washington, D.C. The playwright and actor, however, will not appear in the traveling production (launching in Los Angeles in January 2020), and will rework the piece specifically for its new lead.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet). Ben Beckley (Small Mouth Sounds first national tour) understudies Iveson.

