Helen Hayes Youth Theatre, Broadway Bound Kids, Ohio University, and More Are Hiring

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available academic administrative positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

FILM/TELEVISION ACTING CLASS TEACHER, Helen Hayes Youth Theatre

Looking for teacher for Film/Television Acting Class based in Nyack, NY.

Students ages 8–18

Film/TV résumé required. Educational résumé preferred.

Classes taught weekdays 5 PM–8 PM.

Flexible days.

ASSISTANT TEACHING PROFESSOR/TECHNICAL DIRECTOR IN THEATRE ARTS, Penn State Altoona

Penn State Altoona invites applications for a fixed-term Technical Director and Assistant Teaching Professor in Theatre Arts starting July 1, 2020. The Technical Director is responsible for all physical aspects of the Wolf-Kuhn Theatre in the Misciagna Family Center for the Performing Arts, this includes: technical direction; lighting and sound design for theatre, dance, and choral productions; oversight and supervision of campus events, purchasing supplies, student crews, and part-time assistant Technical Director. This position is a 48-week, three-year contract with the possibility of renewal. The ideal candidate should possess technical knowledge of all aspects of technical theatre including lighting, electrics, sound, carpentry, rigging, computer drafting, and theatrical production software. Proficiency in AutoCAD and VectorWorks is preferred.

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS SEEKS TALENTED AND EXPERIENCED TEACHING ARTISTS, Broadway Bound Kids

Looking for energetic, creative individuals to lead and assist our classes. We are also looking to add people to our sub list. We are looking to place new teachers across many programs including after-school programs, partnership programs, and our own community programs.

ASSISTANT 2'S TEACHER, MOMMY AND ME TEACHER, Wee Ones Club

Seeking energetic singers and early childhood specialists with Monday-Friday morning availability to assist in 2's classrooms and in Mommy and Me music based at Wee Ones Club. Ideal core schedule would be Monday-Friday 9AM-2PM with some flexibility. Please note interview availability and prior experience working with children in your cover letter. Singers who can match pitch/work well with harmonies and an ability to play an instrument a big plus!

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF MUSIC THEATRE (DANCE AND CHOREOGRAPHY), Elon University

Elon University’s Department of Performing Arts is seeking a full-time permanent Assistant Professor of Music Theatre, with a specialty in music theatre dance and choreography, beginning mid-August 2020. Requirements include a demonstrated ability to choreograph musicals and teach a variety of levels and styles of music theatre dance at a professional level; evidence of professional activity in the area of music theatre at the regional, national, and/or international level; and an ongoing plan and interest in furthering the field of music theatre through innovative research and/or other creative activities.

305 FITNESS DANCE CARDIO FITNESS INSTRUCTOR (NYC), 305 Fitness

A position as a 305 Instructor is the perfect compliment to your performing career. Our classes are fun and lively to teach. You dance, jump, and bring life to the classroom, inspiring non-dancers to move their bodies. Educationally, our extensive training program—at no cost to you—also offers a unique foot in the door into the world of fitness that costs trainers thousands of dollars to attain on their own. The hours are consistent and part-time. We are highly supportive of artists and traveling schedules.

TENURE-TRACK POSITION AFRICAN-AMERICAN THEATRE OR LATINX THEATRE, Middlebury College

Assistant Professor of Theatre, Middlebury College, Middlebury, VT, The Department of Theatre and Dance invites applicants for a full-time tenure-track position in African-American theatre or Latinx theatre beginning fall 2020. The successful candidate will demonstrate a strong background in one or more of the following areas: directing, teaching literature, history of theatre and leading devised work.

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF MUSICAL THEATER AND MUSIC DIRECTOR, Ohio University

Teach and co-teach undergraduate courses in the BFA Theater Performance (Musical Theater & Acting tracks) curriculum, including musical theater workshops, song performance, pit orchestra, and other teaching responsibilities as assigned by the Director of the School of Theater. Serve as music director for a minimum of one full production each academic year, and other special events and concerts as assigned.

MUSICAL TEACHING ARTIST, Treasure Trunk Theatre

Seeking confident and charismatic teaching artists who play ukulele or guitar for toddler music classes. We are an imaginative-learning based theatre company looking for lead teachers for our musical adventure programming. Musicians should play with enough proficiency to play childrens songs and improvise background music for class underscoring. Classes are weekly, with additional birthday party and special event opportunities available for qualified candidates.

THEATER TEACHING ARTIST, Harlem School of the Arts

Harlem School of the Arts seeks passionate, experienced teaching artists to provide arts education and training to students at its campus in Harlem this upcoming fall semester. Teaching artist opportunities are available in several different theatre courses. Teaching Artists are professional artists who teach and integrate their art form, perspectives, and skills into classroom settings

