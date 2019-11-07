Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Reveal the Shakespearean Roles They Still Want to Play

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Reveal the Shakespearean Roles They Still Want to Play
By Ruthie Fierberg
Nov 07, 2019
 
The pair of stage greats star in the upcoming movie The Good Liar.

Ahead of the November 15 release of their new movie The Good Liar, Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen joined Stephen Colbert for a joint interview on The Late Show.

Though the two have never been in a movie together, McKellen pointed out, “We did do a play together on Broadway: Dance of Death.” That appearance earned Mirren her second Tony Award nomination. She received her first for A Month in the Country and later won for The Audience.

Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen Universal Pictures

Her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in that play also earned her the Olivier Award. She was also nominated for the Olivier Award for her performances in 2004’s Mourning Becomes Electra, 2001’s Orpheus Descending, and 1983’s Antony and Cleopatra.

But while Mirren has appeared in numerous Shakespeare plays, there are still roles she’d like to play: “Hamlet, Lear, Coriolanus, Aufidius,” she listed.

“I've played all those parts,” McKellen interjected. “Of course you have, you're a man,” Mirren responded. Both actors said they wish they could play Juliet—though unclear how serious McKellen was.

McKellen is also a Tony winner, for his work in 1981’s Amadeus. He is a four-time Drama Desk Award winner and a five-time Olivier winner for 1977’s Pillars of the Community, 1978’s The Alchemist, 1979’s Bent, 1984’s Wild Honey, and 1991’s Richard III. He recently returned to Broadway for one night only with his show Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others...And You!.

Of course, McKellen will also embrace his thespian side as Gus the Theatre Cat in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats. McKellen discussed the film briefly in the interview, as well.

Watch the First Trailer for the Cats Movie

Look Back at Helen Mirren On the Stage

Look Back at Helen Mirren On the Stage

The Tony and Oscar winner won a Tony Award for The Audience.

23 PHOTOS
Helen Mirren in <i>Macbeth</i>
Helen Mirren in Macbeth
Helen Mirren in
Helen Mirren in The Seagull
Helen Mirren in
Helen Mirren in The Seagull
A_Month_In_The_Country_Production_Photos_1995_HR
Helen Mirren in A Month in the Country
Helen Mirren and Ron Rifkin
Helen Mirren and Ron Rifkin in A Month in the Country
A_Month_In_The_Country_Production_Photos_1995_HR
F. Murray Abraham and Helen Mirren in A Month in the Country
A_Month_In_The_Country_Production_Photos_1995_HR
Helen Mirren and Ron Rifkin in A Month in the Country
Helen Mirren in
Helen Mirren in Antony and Cleopatra
Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman in <i>Antony and Cleopatra</i>
Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman in Antony and Cleopatra
Helen Mirren in
Helen Mirren and Alan Rickman in Antony and Cleopatra
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!