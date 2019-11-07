Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Reveal the Shakespearean Roles They Still Want to Play

The pair of stage greats star in the upcoming movie The Good Liar.

Ahead of the November 15 release of their new movie The Good Liar, Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen joined Stephen Colbert for a joint interview on The Late Show.

Though the two have never been in a movie together, McKellen pointed out, “We did do a play together on Broadway: Dance of Death.” That appearance earned Mirren her second Tony Award nomination. She received her first for A Month in the Country and later won for The Audience.

Her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in that play also earned her the Olivier Award. She was also nominated for the Olivier Award for her performances in 2004’s Mourning Becomes Electra, 2001’s Orpheus Descending, and 1983’s Antony and Cleopatra.

But while Mirren has appeared in numerous Shakespeare plays, there are still roles she’d like to play: “Hamlet, Lear, Coriolanus, Aufidius,” she listed.

“I've played all those parts,” McKellen interjected. “Of course you have, you're a man,” Mirren responded. Both actors said they wish they could play Juliet—though unclear how serious McKellen was.

McKellen is also a Tony winner, for his work in 1981’s Amadeus. He is a four-time Drama Desk Award winner and a five-time Olivier winner for 1977’s Pillars of the Community, 1978’s The Alchemist, 1979’s Bent, 1984’s Wild Honey, and 1991’s Richard III. He recently returned to Broadway for one night only with his show Ian McKellen On Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others...And You!.

Of course, McKellen will also embrace his thespian side as Gus the Theatre Cat in the upcoming film adaptation of Cats. McKellen discussed the film briefly in the interview, as well.

Watch the First Trailer for the Cats Movie