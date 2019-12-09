Hercules and Frozen Star Jelani Alladin Joins Jason Robert Brown for 5th Anniversary SubCulture Concert

The Disney favorite will appear alongside Marty Thomas and the Tony-winning composer-lyricist.

On December 14, Jelani Alladin will join Jason Robert Brown for his monthly SubCulture residency concert, alongside fellow Broadway alum Marty Thomas. The engagement marks Brown’s fifth year as SubCulture’s artist-in-residence.

The residency kicked off December 2014, with a concert of songs from Brown’s numerous musicals and their original stars, including The Bridges of Madison County’s Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale, Urban Cowboy’s Jenn Colella, and Parade’s Carolee Carmello.

Alladin hits the SubCulture stage for the first time. Having made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, Alladin most recently originated the title role in the Public Works production of Disney’s Hercules. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Sweetee and Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope.

Thomas made his Broadway debut at age 11 as a replacement for Colin in the original production of The Secret Garden. He has since been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Xanadu. He is also a vocal arranger, producer, and backup vocalist.

Brown celebrated his 50th SubCulture residency concert at New York City’s Town Hall this past summer with special guest Stephen Sondheim. Like all of his residency concerts, audiences can expect selections from his deep catalog, as well as homages to Broadway and other singer-songwriters.

For tickets and information, click here.

