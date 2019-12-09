Hercules and Frozen Star Jelani Alladin Joins Jason Robert Brown for 5th Anniversary SubCulture Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Hercules and Frozen Star Jelani Alladin Joins Jason Robert Brown for 5th Anniversary SubCulture Concert
By Ruthie Fierberg
Dec 09, 2019
 
The Disney favorite will appear alongside Marty Thomas and the Tony-winning composer-lyricist.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Jelani Alladin Joseph Marzullo/WENN

On December 14, Jelani Alladin will join Jason Robert Brown for his monthly SubCulture residency concert, alongside fellow Broadway alum Marty Thomas. The engagement marks Brown’s fifth year as SubCulture’s artist-in-residence.

The residency kicked off December 2014, with a concert of songs from Brown’s numerous musicals and their original stars, including The Bridges of Madison County’s Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale, Urban Cowboy’s Jenn Colella, and Parade’s Carolee Carmello.

Jason_Robert_Brown_Barnes_And_Noble_How_We_React_And_How_We_Recover_Signing_2018_HR
Jason Robert Brown Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Alladin hits the SubCulture stage for the first time. Having made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, Alladin most recently originated the title role in the Public Works production of Disney’s Hercules. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Sweetee and Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope.

Thomas made his Broadway debut at age 11 as a replacement for Colin in the original production of The Secret Garden. He has since been seen on Broadway in Wicked and Xanadu. He is also a vocal arranger, producer, and backup vocalist.

Brown celebrated his 50th SubCulture residency concert at New York City’s Town Hall this past summer with special guest Stephen Sondheim. Like all of his residency concerts, audiences can expect selections from his deep catalog, as well as homages to Broadway and other singer-songwriters.

For tickets and information, click here.

Go Inside Jason Robert Brown’s 50th Subculture Residency Concert with Stephen Sondheim

Go Inside Jason Robert Brown’s 50th Subculture Residency Concert with Stephen Sondheim

21 PHOTOS
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Katrina Lenk Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Katrina Lenk Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Rob McClure Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Rob McClure Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Jason Robert Brown and Shoshana Bean Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Shoshana Bean Erika Kapin Photography
Jason_Robert_Brown_Residency_Concert_Stephen_Sondheim_2019_HR
Katrina Lenk and Joshua Henry Erika Kapin Photography
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!