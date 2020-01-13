High School Productions of A Chorus Line, 9 to 5, Puffs, and More Will Perform on the 2020 International Thespian Society Main Stage

Eight groups will remount full productions of their high school play or musical during the 57th annual festival in Indiana this June.

Eight schools have been invited by the Educational Theatre Association to perform at the International Thespian Festival's main stage, which celebrates its 57th year this June in Bloomington, Indiana. The invited schools will present productions of such shows as A Chorus Line, 9 to 5, Puffs, My Fair Lady, and more.

The opportunity is an achievement for schools that participate in the festival, with just 11 total schools being invited to perform on the ITF main stage following a nationwide screening and adjudication process. The batch of eight productions listed below follows fall 2019 adjudications. Three more will be invited this spring.

The International Thespian Festival, produced by EdTA and set this year for June 22–27, brings more than 5,000 high school drama students and their teachers together for a week of workshops, networking opportunities, and inspiration. ITF attendees have the chance to interact with colleges, Broadway professionals, and industry leaders as they work towards honing their craft.

Here are the eight schools invited to perform at ITF 2020:

Denver School of the Arts in Denver, Colorado, Troupe 5869

9 to 5, directed by Shawn Hann

New Albany High School in New Albany, Indiana, Troupe 4501

My Fair Lady, directed by Amy Miller

Marcus High School in Flower Mound, TX, Troupe 4268

The Spitfire Grill, directed by Elizabeth Lambert

Urbana High School in Urbana, Illinois, Troupe 161

The Theory of Relativity, directed by Tim Broeker

Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana, California, Troupe 6826

Quilters, Directed by Karen Rymar

Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs Indiana, Troupe 1794

Guys and Dolls, directed by Robbie Steiner

Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Troupe 7935

Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, directed by Terry Gabbard

Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina, Troupe 5634

A Chorus Line, directed by Corey Mitchell

