History of Violence Opens at St. Ann's Warehouse Off-Broadway

Schaubühne Berlin's adaptation of Édouard Louis’ acclaimed autobiographical novel opens November 18.

St. Ann's Warehouse celebrates the official opening of the American premiere of History of Violence November 18. A production from Schaubühne Berlin and director Thomas Ostermeier (whose earlier Returning to Reims was also presented at St. Ann's), the show is a German stage adaptation of Édouard Louis’ acclaimed autobiographical novel of the same name.

Through the fractured recall of the author, his sister, police, and doctors, History of Violence reconstructs the trauma of a desire-filled encounter turned violent.

Adapted by Louis, Ostermeier, and dramaturg Florian Borchmeyer, History of Violence is performed in German with English supertitles. Performances began November 13 and continue through December 1.

The cast is made up of Christoph Gawenda, Laurenz Laufenberg, Renato Schuch, and Alina Stiegler, with drummer Thomas Witte.

The creative team includes associate director David Stöhr, set and costume designer Nina Wetzel, lighting designer Michael Wetzel, composer Nils Ostendorf, video designer Sébastien Dupouey, and choreographer Johanna Lemke.

History of Violence is part of a series of events celebrating Louis in collaboration with BAM, which presents a stage adaptation of The End of Eddy (his internationally acclaimed autobiographical novel written when he was just 21) as part of the Next Wave Festival.