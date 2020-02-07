Hit-Filled & Juliet to Hold Sing-a-Long Performance

The musical, featuring Max Martin tunes made famous by the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake, opened in London's West End in November.

Not unlike audiences in the Elizabethan era, theatregoers will have the chance to shout back at the Bard and his players—and sing with them—during a special performance of & Juliet. The Shakespeare-themed jukebox musical, featuring several pop anthems by Max Martin, will host a sing-a-long night at the Shaftesbury Theatre May 12.

The musical, directed by Luke Sheppard and featuring a book by David West Read, officially opened in the West End in November. Using songs made famous by such artists as Katy Perry ("Roar"), Britney Spears ("Baby One More Time"), NSYNC ("It's Gonna Be Me"), and Bon Jovi ("It's My Life"), the show follows the title ill-fated heroine of Romeo and Juliet, revived and given a new sense of autonomy thanks to an alternate ending from Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway.

During the sing-a-long, lyrics will be displayed on screens, giving audience free will (so to speak) to belt out during the show. "We wanted to create a special occasion where everyone is welcome to join in and have as much fun singing our songs as the actors do every night—when normally we ask the audience to leave the performing to them," said Sheppard. "A key message of the show is celebrating inclusivity through the magic of theatre, and our hope is that this event continues to open up this show to new audiences as well as those who want to experience the show in a unique way."

Miriam-Teak Lee leads the cast as Juliet, with Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The Original London Cast Recording was released by Atlantic Records shortly after the musical opened.

