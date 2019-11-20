Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Park Avenue Armory, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, and More Are Hiring

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

MARKETING/DESIGN ASSISTANT, Award-Winning Acting studio

An award-winning acting studio based in Manhattan is seeking a full-time marketing/design assistant to work in their fast-paced office. Duties will involve website maintenance, social media, graphic design, and calendar management.

SENIOR HOUSE MANAGER, Park Avenue Armory

Overseeing all Front of House Operations the Senior House Manger is responsible for the smooth operation of the house. He/she/they will create and sustain a positive customer experience for patrons, visitors and guests of the Armory. This position is responsible for recruiting, training and motivating a strong team of Front of House staff to insure the highest level of customer service and for coordinating with various departments at the Armory to ensure that the front of house standards are met on all levels.

GROUP SALES SUPERVISOR, Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre has an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated theatre lover with strong customer service, supervisory and sales experience. The full time benefitted position will work directly with the Director of Outbound Sales to develop the group sales team with the goal of increasing group sales revenue and exceeding sales goals. Ideal candidate will be a highly motivated team player eager to provide excellent customer service in an effort to foster current relationships as well as developing new ones.

BUSINESS ASSOCIATE, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

The Business Associate is as a key member of the O’Neill administrative team. The position works closely with the Business Manager to ensure efficient and accurate operations of the company. The individual should be able to work independently, be highly organized, comfortable with working on multiple projects simultaneously, and work well in a team.

GENERAL MANAGEMENT FELLOW, Playwrights Horizons

The General Management Fellow will work closely with the Company Manager and General Management team on all the daily aspects of running a non-profit off-Broadway theater including drafting contracts; tracking production expenses; monitoring and reporting on ticket sales, availability, and house seats; assisting with theater rental coordination; reporting weekly to unions, prepping for Board meetings, and more. This is a part-time opportunity; the General Management Fellow will join the Playwrights staff two days per week.

DIGITAL PRODUCTION DESIGNER, Arthouse

ARTHOUSE is seeking a talented and detail-oriented Digital Production Designer to join our team – full-time on site or temp/freelance on site. This role is responsible for hands-on design and production work across multiple channels. This position requires some experience with digital design concepts and paid media placements like Instagram story ads. Successful candidates should understand how to bring designs to life through motion graphics.

THEATER GENERAL MANAGER, Eden Atias Production

Seeking General Manager, a half-time position (at the beginning), For a new musical "ARLEKINA" In NYC. The General Manager will be responsible for contracts, financials, HR, Fundraising, etc... This position requires a self-motivated, organized, outgoing energetic theater administrator willing to initiate and execute all aspects of professional general manager.

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, Manhattan School of Music

The Executive Assistant to the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost serves in a executive support position within the Office of the EVP/Provost. The Office of the EVP/Provost has oversight for the academic programs and related-budgetary resources. Manhattan School of Music enrolls a richly diverse student body of approximately 975 College who hail from nearly every 50 US states and more than 50 countries and 460 Precollege students.

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - DIRECTORFEST, The Drama League

The Production Assistant will work across several DirectorFest productions & events, including 4 plays and 1 musical at the New Ohio Theatre and an immersive performance experience at LPAC. The PA will be supervised in part by the DirectorFest Production Manager — tackling the big-picture festival needs and providing support to the design/production team working on the New Ohio Theatre productions — and in part by each individual production’s Stage Manager, providing support to rehearsals, load-ins, and backstage needs during tech and performances. Notably, the PA will sub-in for the Stage Manager at LPAC during two days of load-in, during which time the PA will be supervised by the Drama League’s Associate Artistic Director, who is producing that piece

TWO RIVER THEATER - DIRECTOR OF FACILITIES, Two River Theater

The Facilities Director reports to and works directly with the Managing Director and as a collaborative partner with the production, finance and general management departments. The primary responsibilities include oversight of the building maintenance, building systems and the overall property. The Facilities Director leads a team of full and part-time employees within the department.

HAYES ASSISTANT BOX OFFICE TREASURER, Second Stage Theater

The position of Hayes Assistant Box Office Treasurer is a full-time Sales and Customer Service position. Primary duties include selling single tickets, cash/check handling, credit card processing, and fielding customer questions. Second Stage Theater is a subscription- and donor-based organization; basic member ticketing/customer service is also required. Position reports directly to Hayes Box Office Treasurer. Position is a union position covered by Local 751; new hire will join union if not a member. Ticketing software experience required (Tessitura preferred).

ASSISTANT BOX OFFICE MANAGER, Theatre Row

Theatre Row is seeking a Part Time permanent Assistant Box Office Manager. The Assistant Box Office Manager helps to set the tone for positive customer service experience for Theatre Row patrons and theatre companies. The Box Office is open daily from noon to 6pm; and until 30 minutes past last curtain on nights with performances. There are evening performances 6-7 days a week and 2-3 matinees weekly. The Box Office staff is a mix of full time and part-time employees including three assistant managers.

