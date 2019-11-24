Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta Opens Off-Broadway

Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn star in the Pulitzer Prize–winning play, directed by Michael Wilson at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre.

Signature Theatre's Off-Broadway revival of The Young Man from Atlanta, Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, officially opens November 24. Directed by Michael Wilson, the production stars Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary).

In The Young Man from Atlanta, Lily (Nielsen) and Will (Quinn) are reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, their lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town.

The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand) as Clara, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Stephen Payne (Straight White Men) as Pete Davenport.

The Young Man from Atlanta, which began November 7 and plays an extended run through December 15, features scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

