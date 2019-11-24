Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta Opens Off-Broadway

Off-Broadway News   Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Nov 24, 2019
 
Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn star in the Pulitzer Prize–winning play, directed by Michael Wilson at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre.
Aidan Quinn and Kristine Nielsen in <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
Aidan Quinn and Kristine Nielsen in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni

Signature Theatre's Off-Broadway revival of The Young Man from Atlanta, Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning drama, officially opens November 24. Directed by Michael Wilson, the production stars Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary).

In The Young Man from Atlanta, Lily (Nielsen) and Will (Quinn) are reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, their lives are turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town.

The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand) as Clara, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Stephen Payne (Straight White Men) as Pete Davenport.

The Young Man from Atlanta, which began November 7 and plays an extended run through December 15, features scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Young Man from Atlanta on Broadway

The Young Man from Atlanta opened at The Longacre Theatre on March 27, 1997.

18 PHOTOS
William Biff McGuire and Shirley Knight
William Biff McGuire and Shirley Knight Liz Lauren
Jacqueline Williams, Shirley Knight, and Rip Torn
Jacqueline Williams, Shirley Knight, and Rip Torn Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
A Scene from <i>The Young Man from Atlanta</i>
A Scene from The Young Man from Atlanta Liz Lauren
William Biff McGuire and Shirley Knight
William Biff McGuire and Shirley Knight Liz Lauren
