How Chris Evans Helped Out His Childhood Theatre Company

The Broadway alum and Avengers star grew up in the Boston area performing in local productions.

Broadway alum Chris Evans has pulled a move right out of Captain America’s handbook. The actor found a permanent home for his childhood theatre company, Concord Youth Theatre after years of moving from stage to stage across Boston’s suburbs.

The theatre will now be housed in a church with seating for 210 people, not far from where the star of the Avengers franchise and Broadway's Lobby Hero grew up. “[CYT] was a place to feel safe and take risks, and what would ultimately lead me to my career,” Evans said. The performer found his love for the craft while participating in shows at CYT since he was nine years old.

Evans’ mom, Lisa, is the artistic director of CYT. “It means everything as a mother knowing what this place did for my children, and to watch it continue for generations to come,” she said.

Watch the local CBS News report below.

