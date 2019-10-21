How Chris Evans Helped Out His Childhood Theatre Company

By Dan Meyer
Oct 21, 2019
 
The Broadway alum and Avengers star grew up in the Boston area performing in local productions.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans Shutterstock

Broadway alum Chris Evans has pulled a move right out of Captain America’s handbook. The actor found a permanent home for his childhood theatre company, Concord Youth Theatre after years of moving from stage to stage across Boston’s suburbs.

The theatre will now be housed in a church with seating for 210 people, not far from where the star of the Avengers franchise and Broadway's Lobby Hero grew up. “[CYT] was a place to feel safe and take risks, and what would ultimately lead me to my career,” Evans said. The performer found his love for the craft while participating in shows at CYT since he was nine years old.

READ: Watch Chris Evans Explain How to Make a Bad Guy Likable in Lobby Hero

Evans’ mom, Lisa, is the artistic director of CYT. “It means everything as a mother knowing what this place did for my children, and to watch it continue for generations to come,” she said.

Watch the local CBS News report below.

