How Did the Stars of Hercules, Tootsie, and More Spend Their Summers?

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 28, 2019
 
Noah Galvin, Lilli Cooper, Jelani Alladin, and Stephanie Styles show us how Broadway enjoys the beautiful weather in New York City.
On a hot July Wednesday, Jelani Alladin sat at the water's edge on Roosevelt Island, staring out at Manhattan from a distance. The actor had been busy preparing for rehearsals for the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Hercules but at that moment, the actor was taking a breather and soaking in all that New York City had to offer.

“Summer in the city reminds me that anything is possible. It reminds me that this is truly the hardest yet most rewarding place on earth, New York City.”

For many Broadway stars, the warmer weather provides an opportunity to unwind when they’re not performing on the stage. As the fall approaches, we look back on the summers of Waitress’ Noah Galvin, Tootsie’s Lilli Cooper, Hercules' Alladin, and Kiss Me, Kate’s Stephanie Syles.

Flip through photos of Playbill’s “Summer in the City” series below:

Noah Galvin
For Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.” Marc J. Franklin
Lilli Cooper and Dublin
With her dog at her side, Tootsie's Lilli Cooper spends her summer exploring her Harlem neighborhood, taking in the calmness and culture uptown. Marc J. Franklin
Lilli Cooper
“Summer in New York City for me is a balance between rosé outside and AC inside,” she says with a laugh. “It's hot and sweaty but I can't imagine living anywhere else. It's my favorite city in the world.” Marc J. Franklin
Lilli Cooper
“For some reason, summer just inspires you to want to see and do more things, to find all the little tricks and secrets of New York, to see all your friends. It just feels way more active. It makes you want to create beautiful things in this beautiful city.” Marc J. Franklin
Dublin
A born and raised New Yorker, Cooper has noticed a shift after moving to Harlem. “I grew up in Hell's Kitchen so I often refer to Times Square as my backyard because that's what it was for me,” she explains. But things are different in upper Manhattan. “It's so quiet. It's unbelievably quiet. I wake up to birds chirping and I'm like, 'Where am I? What is happening?' It's perfect because I can escape into [the park], which feels like the wilderness compared to what I'm used to, but I'm actually just like right around the corner from my house.” Marc J. Franklin
Dublin and Lilli Cooper
Dublin and Lilli Cooper Marc J. Franklin
