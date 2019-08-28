How Did the Stars of Hercules, Tootsie, and More Spend Their Summers?

Noah Galvin, Lilli Cooper, Jelani Alladin, and Stephanie Styles show us how Broadway enjoys the beautiful weather in New York City.

On a hot July Wednesday, Jelani Alladin sat at the water's edge on Roosevelt Island, staring out at Manhattan from a distance. The actor had been busy preparing for rehearsals for the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Hercules but at that moment, the actor was taking a breather and soaking in all that New York City had to offer. “Summer in the city reminds me that anything is possible. It reminds me that this is truly the hardest yet most rewarding place on earth, New York City.” For many Broadway stars, the warmer weather provides an opportunity to unwind when they’re not performing on the stage. As the fall approaches, we look back on the summers of Waitress’ Noah Galvin, Tootsie’s Lilli Cooper, Hercules' Alladin, and Kiss Me, Kate’s Stephanie Syles. Flip through photos of Playbill’s “Summer in the City” series below:

