The Holiday Quiz! How well do you know your Broadway holiday scenes? Take our quiz to find out!

Pasek and Paul's A Christmas Story musical is based on the film of the same name, which was released in which year?

Who originally choreographed "Turkey Lurkey Time" from Promises, Promises?

Complete this lyric, from Mame: "For we need a little Christmas / Right this very minute / Candles in the window / _____________"

The Wedding Singer composer and lyricist Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin also wrote which holiday-themed musical?

The Holiday Inn (from the musical of the same name) is located in which state?

"After the Ball" is sung in Show Boat at a party for which holiday?

In Penny Fuller's Tony Award-winning performance in Applause, she sang a song about which holiday?

Complete this lyric, from Annie: "Santa Clause we never see / _______________"

For which holiday does Norma Desmond throw a party in Sunset Boulevard?

The Irving Berlin song "Easter Parade" originated in which Broadway musical?

Your Goose Is Cooked It looks like somebody isn't quite in the holiday spirit yet!

Half-Way to Holiday That wasn't half bad, but you need to study up on your Broadway holiday moments if you want to ace this quiz.