How Much Do You Really Know About Broadway Dance? Test your knowledge of choreography greats, Tony Awards trivia, dance terminology, and more.

Which one of these So You Think You Can Dance choreographers has not choreographed for Broadway or Off-Broadway?

In Broadway's The Prom, Angie tells Emma to do like which famous choreographer and "give it some zazz"?

Which of the following choreographers is credited with the start of storytelling through dance in the modern musical?

Who of the following did not win the Tony Award for Best Choreography in the past decade? (Beginning with 2010)

Which of these director-choreographers won the Tony Award for their choreography AND their direction of the same musical?

True or False: In the past decade there have been two nominees for Best Choreography for their work on a play, rather than a musical.

Which of these musicals from the 2010s was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography?

Bob Fosse is the most Tony-nominated and Tony-winning choreographer in Broadway history. How many wins and how many nominations did he rack up over his career?

Which one of these choreographers appeared on Sesame Street?

"Marking it" means:

How many positions are there in ballet?