How to Throw a Broadway-Themed Holiday Party

The White Christmas-inspired cocktail recipes, theatre-based snacks, and playlists you need for your seasonal soirée.

’Tis the season for holiday parties. While everyone else decks the halls with holly, Playbill wants to encourage you to embrace your theatrical side. Inspired by current Broadway productions, we provide the recipes, pointers, and, of course, songs you need to throw a party your guests will never forget.

WE’LL DRINK TO THAT – Cocktail recipes



For those fans of age, sip a Broadway-themed beverage.

White Russian Christmas, inspired by the movie musical White Christmas directed by Michael Curtiz

A 1954 box-office gift that keeps on giving, this festive film features the catchiest Christmas songs ever written by nice Jewish boy Irving Berlin. In White Christmas, two World-War-II-soldiers-turned-song-and-dance-men discover a sister act with whom they team up to help revive an old Vermont inn—that just so happens to be run by the gents’ former general. The movie features dazzling dancing and the formidable vocal chops of one Rosemary Clooney (George’s aunt), opposite lead crooner Bing Crosby—who actually debuted the title song more than a decade earlier on his own radio show. Get in the holiday spirit(s) with a White Russian eggnog that’s sure to make your days minty and bright.

11⁄2 ounces vodka

1 ounce crème de menthe liqueur

1 ounce Irish coffee liqueur (like Baileys)

1⁄4 ounce eggnog

Crushed candy cane, for garnish

Pour the vodka and crème de menthe over ice in a rocks glass. Combine the coffee liqueur and eggnog in a separate cup and, after untangling the Christmas tree lights, slowly add the eggnog mix to the rocks glass. Garnish with crushed candy cane pieces.

Reprinted with permission from Gone with the Gin© 2015 by Tim Federle, Running Press

FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD – Snack recipes

Cook up a feast a la The Ferryman s harvest celebration. Serve some grilled veggie kabobs inspired byOnce On This Island’s Asaka or burger bites and call them Krabby Patties from SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical. For the most ambitious hosts, click the links below to cook the treats.

13 Broadway Faves Share Their Family Holiday Recipes

Waitress’ Sweet Cherry Pie

Dungeness Crab Croquettes by Hamilton’s Daniel Breaker

Sweeney Todd’s Turkey Squab Pie & Galette

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC – Musical selections

Every other week, Playbill creates a new soundtrack of musical theatre tunes to suit your every mood. Naturally, we have Playbill Mixtapes to match any type of party you’re throwing. Looking for some light cocktail music? The “Thanksgiving Time” Mixtape is for you even if it is post-Turkey Day (see below). In need of tunes for a Broadway dance party? The “Pumped Up Broadway Workout,” “Broadway Workout Refreshed,” and “Pre-Prom Night” are best. Searching for a theatre take on holiday standards? Try “Holiday Cheer” (also below). Follow Playbill on Spotify for access to our catalog of Playbill Mixtapes. Or, you can always tune the dial to solo Christmas albums from your Broadway favorites like this one from Norm Lewis, or Michael Longoria, or Megan Hilty.

Holiday Cheer



Thanksgiving Time



Or, try this Q-ule log loop from Off-Broadway’s Avenue Q:



AIN’T WE GOT FUN – Holiday games

Any party with theatre-loving guests will have a great time with some old-fashioned charades, but if you’re looking for organized activities, here are a couple ideas:

Be a Broadway Star Board Game



This board game made especially for theatre fans determines if you have what it takes to be a Broadway star. A good brain for theatre trivia is helpful, but a stellar performance of song and dance might help you come out on top! Free online expansion packs add cards related to recent Broadway shows like Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and Come From Away and make this a great option for any Broadway superfan.

Heads Up, Broadway

Download the Heads Up app on your phone and select the Broadway category. You’ll have a blast guessing the names of Broadway stars and the stage’s most famous musicals and plays.

