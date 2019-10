How well do you know the life and works of Arthur Miller? With recent revivals of The Price and The Crucible and A View from the Bridge fresh in your mind, you may think you've got your Arthur Miller trivia knowledge on lock, but just how well do you know the life and works of this Tony and Pulitzer Award-winning playwright?

Miller's first play, The Man Who Had All the Luck, closed on Broadway after how many performances?

What famous screen icon was Miller's second wife?

For which work did Miller receive his first Tony Award?

Which of Miller's plays has received the most Broadway revivals?

Which of Miller's plays premiered as part of a double bill?

Which of these Arthur Miller plays has not yet been revived on Broadway?

Miller was awarded how many Tony Awards?

Which play did Miller write as a thinly-veiled response to the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings of the 1950s?

Which of these works by Miller has never played Broadway?

Which of these actors won a Tony Award for their performance as Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman?

For which screenplay did Miller receive an Academy Award nomination?

Jessica Hecht earned a Tony nomination for her performance in which Miller play?

What was Miller's final play?

"Attention must be paid" You've got room to grow when it comes to Arthur Miller trivia. Better start with his Playbill Vault page

Miller Lite When it comes to the works of Arthur Miller, you've got the basics down, but now it's time to dig a little deeper into some of his lesser-known works. Why not start with his Playbill Vault page