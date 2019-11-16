How Well Does the Cast of Broadway's The Inheritance Know Each Other?

Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-winning exploration of gay experience opens on Broadway November 17.

The Inheritance, currently in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, is loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End. The two-part play by Matthew Lopez is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history and community.

Ahead of their official opening November 17, Playbill sat down with the cast—Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, Lois Smith, Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Carson McCalley, and Arturo Luís Soria—to find out how well they’ve gotten to know each other spending all that time together. Watch the video above to find out.

The company will also include Ryan M. Buggle and Tre Ryder, as well as understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The staging features set and costume design by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.