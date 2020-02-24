Hudson Loverro Will Star in Trevor Musical Off-Broadway; Complete Cast Announced

Following an extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, the new musical will begin performances at Stage 42 April 7.

Hudson Loverro, seen on Broadway in A Bronx Tale and School of Rock as well as the recent Kennedy Center production of The Who's Tommy, will star in the title role of the Jeff Award-winning Trevor: A New Musical in April at Off-Broadway's Stage 42. The new musical, based on the Oscar-winning short film, arrives in New York City following an extended run in Glencoe, Illinois, in 2017.

Previews will begin April 7 at the midtown venue, where opening night is set for April 21.

Loverro will be joined by Mark Aguirre, Ava Briglia as Frannie, Sidney Dupont as Jack, Ellie Kim, Yale Langworthy as Pinky, Mateo Lizcano as Jason, Luke Mannikus, Alyssa Emily Marvin as Cathy, Luke Naphat, Zachary Podair as Walter, Brandi Porter, Dan Rosales, Isabella Russo as Mary, Yasmeen Sulieman as Diana Ross, Afra Sophia Tully, Joshua Turchin, Sally Wilfert as Mom/Mrs. Kerr, and Jarrod Zimmerman as Dad/Father Joe.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins and music by Julianne Wick Davis, Trevor follows 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in in a challenging world.

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) directs, with choreography by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The creative team also features Tony-winning scenic designer Donyale Werle, costume designer Mara Blumenfeld, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designers Brian Ronan and Cody Spencer, music director Matt Deitchman, and orchestrator Greg Pliska with casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the world premiere of Trevor: The Musical (the original title) was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods. Eli Tokash and Graydon Peter Yosowitz shared the title role.

The musical is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone, that had an original screenplay by Lecesne.

“Trevor the film struck a chord with its powerful narrative and urgent message of optimism,” said Off-Broadway producers Roy Furman, John Ambrosino, Josie Bray, and Mark Woods in an earlier statement. “From the exuberant audience response at the Writers Theatre, where the musical debuted, we knew we should bring the show to New York.”

The Trevor Project, which was launched as a result of the Trevor film, is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. Visit TheTrevorProject.org for more information.

