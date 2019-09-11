Huntington Theatre Company’s The Purists, Directed by Billy Porter, Opens September 11

Dan McCabe’s play continues through October 6 at the Boston venue.

The Huntington Theatre Company’s world premiere of Dan McCabe’s The Purists, which is directed by Tony winner and Emmy nominee Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose), officially opens at the South End/Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA September 11 following previews that began August 30. The production continues through October 6 in Boston.

The cast is led by J. Bernard Calloway (Memphis, All the Way) as Mr. Bugz, Morocco Omari (Empire, Homeland) as Lamont, and SAG Award winner John Scurti (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Gerry, with Izzie Steele (Cloud Nine) as Nancy and Analisa Velez (Tell Hector I Miss Him) as Val.

In The Purists, a former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned.

The creative team includes Tony-winning scenic designer Clint Ramos, Tony-winning sound designer Leon Rothenberg, costume designer Kara Harmon, and lighting designer Driscoll Otto. Music is by Michael “Lofey” Sandlofer.

“The Purists will mark our third collaboration with my friend Billy Porter, who brings as much intelligence, verve, and point of view to direction as he does to all his work,” said Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois in an earlier statement. “I am thrilled that he will team with playwright Dan McCabe, who has a unique, brilliant ear for comedy, and has created a cast of characters who you will want to get to know.”



