I Can't See To Be Performed Entirely in the Dark This Fall

The new immersive theatrical experience will open downtown just in time to terrify theatregoers for Halloween.

I Can’t See, an immersive horror experience that begins performances September 25, will be performed entirely in the dark.

Inspired by the classic British ghost story "The Toll House," I Can’t See is described as a sensory assault on five senses—except sight.

Audience members will wear audio headsets and reach for “umbilicals” to guide them, as the physical world is manifested in real time while they become characters in their own horror story.

Presented by Psycho Clan original members Timothy Haskell and Paul Smithyman, the team behind horror production Nightmare that ran downtown for 15 years, I Can’t See will have a limited engagement through November 3 at 133 Greenwich St.

“We’ve experimented with horror and audience immersion for 20 years now,” Haskell said.

“In all this time, the one constant is that the most terrifying thing is your own imagination. The anticipation of fear is the scariest part of all. Horror makers keep trying to ratchet up the fear factor by telling you how extreme they are, but they don’t often engage our minds in the way immersive theatre can.”

I Can't See features technical design by James Lo (New York Dance and Performance BESSIE Award recipient) and production design by Paul Smithyman (Nightmare Haunted House, Full Bunny Contact, Fatal Attraction, Jaded Assassin, and Road House).