IAMA Theatre Welcomes 6 Playwrights for Under 30 Lab

The program, in its inaugural year, offers an artistic home for emerging L.A.-based writers.

Laura Donney, Max Friedlich, Ken Greller, Madeline Hendricks, Nicholas Pilapil, and Adriana Santos will be part of IAMA Theatre Company's inaugural year of the Under 30 Playwrights Lab. The six Los Angeles-based writers will be in residence at the company for the entire 2019–2020 season and will meet on a monthly basis to share and develop work.

Over the course of the year, members of the Lab will also be given dramaturgical support from the artistic and literary staff at IAMA, as well as a ticket to each of IAMA's mainstage productions. The Lab will culminate in either a reading or workshop of each member's work.

“In this, the program’s inaugural year, IAMA continues its mission of fostering young, hip, and modern storytelling by supporting a group of six emerging playwrights under the age of 30,” says Stefanie Black, the company’s co-artistic director along with Katie Lowes. “IAMA has been dedicated to developing new plays and musicals since 2007. With the Under 30 Playwrights Lab, we offer an artistic home for the next generation of L.A.-based playwrights.”

To learn more about IAMA Theatre Company's inaugural Lab writers, visit IAMAtheatre.com.