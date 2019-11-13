Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, More Will Be Part of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The annual holiday celebration will be broadcast December 4.

Tony winner Idina Menzel and stage and screen star Lea Michele, who played mother and daughter, respectively, on the Fox series Glee, will be part of NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, December 4 at 8 PM ET.

Both recently released new holiday albums; Menzel (the upcoming Frozen 2) dropped her Christmas: A Season of Love October 18, with Michele's Christmas in the City, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss, and Jonathan Groff, following the week after.

Just before the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, audiences will also be treated to performances by Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek and Julianne Hough, John Legend, NE-YO, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, and Skylar Astin and Alex Newell (from NBC's midseason drama, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) with appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes.

NBC Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and current Waitress star Al Roker will host the event.

READ: Idina Menzel Will Headline CBS Holiday Special

Prior to the primetime broadcast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC-owned television stations as well as many of the NBC affiliates beginning at 7 PM ET. The regional hour will be co-hosted by Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez along with NBC 4 New York’s Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella.

The 87th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 77-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway Spruce from Village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by the Emmy-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman serves as executive producer, Bill Bracken will co-executive produce, and Debbie Palacio directs.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe