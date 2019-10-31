Idina Menzel Will Headline CBS Holiday Special

The Tony winner recently released her second holiday album, titled Christmas: A Season of Love.

A Home for the Holidays with Idina Menzel will be broadcast on CBS December 22 beginning at 9 PM ET.

Tony winner Menzel will perform songs from her new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and introduce uplifting stories about adoption from foster care. She will be joined by performers Adam Lambert, NE-YO, and Kelly Rowland.

For the last two decades, A Home for the Holidays has shone a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these kids into loving “forever families.”

The hour-long program is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment. Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, and Marilyn Seabury are the executive producers. Kelly Brock is the producer, and Kimberly Steer is the supervising producer. Michael Simon is directing the special.

Menzel has been seen on Broadway in Rent, Wicked, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse. She is also known as the voice of Frozen's Elsa, and will return to the big screen as the ice queen in the upcoming sequel.

WATCH: Follow Elsa and Anna Into an Enchanted Forest in the Official Trailer for Frozen 2