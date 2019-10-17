Off-Broadway Transfer of Imagining Madoff Begins October 17

Greed, faith, and willful ignorance are examined in Deb Margolin’s drama about Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, first seen at 59E59.

Following a sold-out run at 59E59 Theaters earlier this year, New Light Theater Project's production of Imagining Madoff begins performances at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row October 17.

The new play by Deb Margolin finds Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff in prison, dictating to a visiting biographer stories about his childhood, his family, women, and an all-night meeting he had with Holocaust survivor and poet, Solomon Galkin.

Directed by Jerry Heymann, Imagining Madoff stars Jeremiah Kissel as Madoff alongside Jenny Allen and Gerry Bamman.

The encore run is scheduled through November 9. Click here for tickets.

The design team includes Brian Dudkiewicz (scenic design), Michael O’Connor (lighting design), Kara Branch (costume design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), and Leila Ben-Abdallah (prop design).

Imagining Madoff debuted Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters in March. The play was nominated for the Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical at the 2012 Helen Hayes Awards when it premiered in Washington, D.C. Kissel received an Elliott Norton Award for his portrayal of Madoff at its Boston premiere.